DES MOINES — Forty FFA members exhibited 270 birds in the FFA Poultry Show judged Saturday, August 15, at the 2020 Fair Special Edition Livestock Show held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
Nick Oldenburger of Aplington-Parkersburg FFA showed the Champion Market Broiler. Lila Krall of West Branch FFA claimed the Reserve Champion Market Broiler title.
Additional results below:
Champion American: Abbigail Bean, Sioux Central FFA (Marathon)
Reserve Champion American: Skyler Windy, Pleasantville FFA (Carlisle)
Champion Mediterranean: Maranda Bengtson, Davis-Rodgers FFA (Shenandoah)
Champion English: Maranda Bengtson, Davis Rodgers FFA (Shenandoah)
Reserve Champion English: Rio Johnson, Atlantic FFA (Atlantic)
Champion Continental: Brett Schoenherr, Midland FFA (Monmouth)
Reserve Champion Continental: Brett Schoenherr, Midland FFA (Monmouth)
Champion All Other Standard Breeds: Rio Johnson, Atlantic FFA (Atlantic)
Reserve Champion All Other Standard Breeds, Abbigail Bean, Sioux Central FFA (Marathon)
Champion Bantams, Modern Game: Abbigail Bean, Sioux Central FFA (Marathon)
Champion Bantams, Old English Game: Abbigail Bean, Sioux Central FFA (Marathon)
Reserve Champion Bantams, Old English Game: Rio Johnson, Atlantic FFA (Atlantic)
Champion Bantams, Single Comb, Clean Legged: Abbigail Bean, Sioux Central FFA (Marathon)
Reserve Champion Bantams, Single Comb, Clean Legged: Brett Schoenherr, Midland FFA (Monmouth)
Champion Bantams, Any Other Comb, Clean Legged: Skyler Windy, Pleasantville FFA (Carlisle)
Reserve Champion Bantams, Any Other Comb, Clean Legged: Keely Birkenholtz, Newton FFA (Newton)
Champion Bantams, Feather Legged: Logan Ozmun, Ogden FFA (Ogden)
Reserve Champion Bantams, Feather Legged: Zoe Fisher, Mid-Prairie FFA (West Chester)
Champion Bantams, Rose Comb, Clean Legged: Brett Schoenherr, Midland FFA (Monmouth)
Reserve Champion Bantams, Rose Comb, Clean Legged: Abbigail Bean, Sioux Central FFA (Marathon)
Champion Bantam: Abbigail Bean, Sioux Central FFA (Marathon)
Reserve Champion Bantam: Brett Schoenherr, Midland FFA (Monmouth)
Champion Ducks, Breeding: John Steffen, Waverly-Shell Rock FFA (Waverly)
Reserve Champion Ducks, Breeding: Weston Ploeger, Panorama FFA (Linden)
Champion Geese, Breeding: Conner Reed, Agri-Power FFA (Ottumwa)
Reserve Champion Geese, Breeding: Cody McCreedy, Atlantic FFA (Atlantic)
Champion Asiatic: Mariah Wolfe, Newton FFA (Colfax)
Reserve Chamption Asiatic: Logan Ozmun, Ogden FFA (Ogden)
Champion Turkeys, Market: Zoe Fisher, Mid-Prairie FFA (West Chester)
Champion Turkeys, Breeding: Zoe Fisher, Mid-Prairie FFA (West Chester)
Champion White Egglayer: Callan Willie, Starmont FFA (Strawberry Point)
Champion Brown Egglayer: James Hughes, Des Moines FFA (Des Moines)
Champion Large: Abbigail Bean, Siuox Central FFA (Marathon)
Reserve Champion Large: Skyler Windy, Pleasantville FFA (Carlisle)
Supreme Champion: Abbigail Bean, Siuox Central FFA (Marathon)
Reserve Supreme Champion: Abbigail Bean, Siuox Central FFA (Marathon)
