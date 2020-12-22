Fidelity Bank & Trust recently contributed $10,000 to Janesville Consolidated School District’s Baseball & Softball Complex. The project will be completed in two phases with the first phase getting under way this fall.
“We are excited to contribute towards the growth of the Janesville community and school district. I look forward to watching the continued progress,” said Michelle Westendorf, assistant vice president at Fidelity Bank & Trust. “This is an investment in our community and area youth that will provide enhanced quality of life for generations to come.”
