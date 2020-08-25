The fifth annual LAGSRIDE bicycle ride is taking on a virtual format from Sept. 1-26. Supporters can pledge to ride their bikes for Self-Help International and encourage others to make gifts in honor of their ride in order to fight global hunger and poverty.
Participants can ride any distance between Sept. 1-26, and they can share about their ride on social media or on a personal webpage that Self-Help will help them set up. There is no cost to register. To get more information and register for the Virtual LAGSRIDE, visit www.selfhelpinternational.org/lagsride2020.
“We’re sad that we can’t all come together to ride in Waverly this year, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone in person again in 2021. This year’s LAGSRIDE is a great way for riders to be active in support of Self-Help’s mission,” said LAGSRIDE chair Nick Taiber.
Self-Help International is a nonprofit organization based in Waverly with a mission is to alleviate hunger by helping people help themselves.
“The funds raised through LAGSRIDE enable us to serve more rural families in Ghana and Nicaragua with agricultural education, business training and microcredit loans, clean water and improved nutrition,” said Self-Help International Executive Director Nora Tobin.
“It’s more important than ever that we quickly respond to the needs of the rural communities we serve. Rural communities are often the hardest hit by food insecurity and economic uncertainty during a time like this, so we must be able to be flexible and responsive,” Tobin said.
Self-Help International offers long-term solutions for helping families, especially women and children, get out of poverty through education and training in both farming and micro-credit, clean water projects and children’s feeding programs. For more information on Self-Help International visit www.selfhelpinternational.org.
If you have any questions about the 2020 Virtual LAGSRIDE Bicycle Ride, please contact Megan Sehr, Self-Help International Development Director, at 319-352-4040.