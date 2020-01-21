Charlie Figura, a Wartburg College professor of physics, presented his research, “The KEYSTONE Survey: Initial Release and Overview of Hierarchical Ammonia Structures in Galactic Giant Molecular Clouds,” at the 235th meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Honolulu, Hawaii.
What do you think?
Does the public have the right to know who wrote NYT op-ed on President Trump?
The New York Times on Wednesday, Sept. 5, printed an op-ed from an anonymous writer who claims to be a senior official in the Donald Trump administration saying, in part, that the president is not fit to hold his current job.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Waverly, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 86%
- Feels Like: -1°
- Heat Index: 15°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: -1°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:34:37 AM
- Sunset: 05:08:30 PM
- Dew Point: 11°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Cloudy with light snow developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 16F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Tonight
Cloudy with light snow developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 16F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Tomorrow
Periods of snow. High 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Weather Alert
...LIGHT SNOW EXPANDING ACROSS IOWA WEDNESDAY MORNING... .LIGHT SNOW AND WINTRY MIX EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF IOWA BEGINNING WEDNESDAY. SNOW COVERED OR SLUSHY ROADS COULD MAKE TRAVEL HAZARDOUS AND MAY IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...WET SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: -1°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 2°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 2°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 17mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 3°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 17mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 5°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 8°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Seven W-SR girls wrestlers ranked by IAwrestle ahead of state tourney
- Go-Hawk girls beat Oelwein by 73 points for 10th win
- W-SR students participate in mock caucuses
- Duo takes troopers on high-speed chase in stolen truck
- Bremer County Courthouse news
- Butler County Courthouse news
- UnityPoint Clinic Express opening in Waverly
- W-SR boys back on track after trouncing Oelwein
- Waverly police, area sheriffs', ISP logs
- Five Go-Hawks make IFCA academic all-state team
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.