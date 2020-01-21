Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Charlie Figura Wartburg physics professor

Charlie Figura, a Wartburg College professor of physics, presented his research, “The KEYSTONE Survey: Initial Release and Overview of Hierarchical Ammonia Structures in Galactic Giant Molecular Clouds,” at the 235th meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Honolulu, Hawaii.