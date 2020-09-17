Sept. 30, 2020, is the last day to be counted. Please take five minutes of your time and complete the 2020 Census questionnaire.
Being counted is not only required by law, but it helps right where you live. It helps to finance new road construction and repair of older roads, fund schools, determines City Council ward boundaries, determines areas eligible for housing assistance and rehabilitation loans, and so much more.
You can respond by telephone at 844-330-2020 or by going online to my2020census.gov and click on “Start Questionnaire”.
If you need assistance with completing your 2020 US Census Questionnaire, please contact: City Hall at 319-352-9211 or you can also contact the Waverly Public Library at 319-352-1223.
If you are curious how other cities/towns are doing, you can visit: https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates/self-response.html. Below is a list of how communities in our area are doing as of Sept. 14:
Cedar Falls…73.3% completed
Denver………81.8% completed
Frederika……57.8% completed
Janesville……77% completed
Nashua………62.8% completed
Plainfield…….62.8% completed
Readlyn……..74.6% completed
Shell Rock…..76.2% completed
Sumner……....71.7% completed
Tripoli…………73.2% completed
Waterloo……...68.4% completed
Waverly……….76.5% completed