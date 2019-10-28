Finally citizens of Waverly you can see it in writing.
Brian Harvey’s comments say it all and quoting his article “The former Smith property had excellent potential for commercial and housing development and could bring a good price from a developer. The proceeds would enable the completion of the Parkway project at little or no cost to taxpayers and possibly with money left over to provide for other badly needed improvements such as the Green Bridge. Mr Smith’s dream can still be honored by naming the Parkway complex after him.”
Our mayor, city administrator and councilperson (Edith) Waldstien have had this in the plans since the day they got their hands on Neil Smith’s land.
They threw up enough roadblocks to try and stop us from developing Champions Ridge. Without confiscating the profits of the sale of the land we were told it would be about four years before they could complete the Parkway Project with no plans for adult diamonds, don’t they know that a youth ballplayer will eventually become an adult ballplayer?
I chuckle at Mr. Harvey’s numbers and his research into ballparks built in Pennsylvania and Texas and the cost to build them.
Why didn’t he use my numbers? It cost only $25 for us to to build a diamond in Vietnam or look at the actual cost to build a complex at Dike and Parkersburg.
As for naming the Parkway Complex after Mr. Smith, how would Mr. Harvey feel that the money he donated to the dog park was used to buy a refuse pump at the city sewage plant, plus they are building the complex at the old city dump site.
With Champions Ridge Board announcing it could not move forward under the current circumstances in an open letter, there remains a lot of questions to be answered. How will the city pay back the people who donated to the project? At the direction of the mayor, the council and city staff, they had us get all documents related to the construction of the site and spent a considerable amount of money in doing so. So I would expect all donors to approach the mayor, council and city staff and demand their money back as they were the ones that won’t allow the project to move forward and won’t tell us why. The profits from the sale of land from Neal Smith’s dream, would be used to pay back donors, the fair and softball & little league organizations.
The fair board and adult softball have some exciting times as they pick out a community to call their new home. There are cities in Bremer County who are opening their arms to welcome the fair.
Also the adult softball has diamonds in Tripoli, Denver and Plainfield that could be used and start a traveling league. The Waterloo Softball Association also wants us to join them as they have a great complex.
If the city proposals go through, we will be driving our kids to the Tripoli area for the county fair and the adults will be going to Waterloo for their fundraising softball tournaments.
As Councilperson Waldstein said it is time for a “reset.” With elections, just a few days away it is your chance to voice your opinions. I encourage you to listen to the views of Adam Hoffman for mayor and Matthew Schneider for councilman at large as they will restore honesty and open public discussions to the council. Want four lanes back, want a green bridge restored, want a Champions Ridge, want a city moving forward? Then vote for them!