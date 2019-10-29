If there’s anything worth doing, it’s worth doing right. That’s what I once told my UNI Chemistry professor during lab while I remade a solution.
The next day during lecture, he asked me to repeat what I had said in front of the class. I awkwardly did so.
If elected to City Council, how will I do it right? In chemistry, a limiting reagent is the component of a chemical reaction that always runs out. In politics, that’s money. Nothing goes forward without adequate financing. Champions Ridge fell victim to this.
A catalyst is something that speeds up a reaction. We could liken this to the need for completing the Green Bridge prior to the Bremer Avenue Bridge replacement in 2023.
Insolubility. The inability to dissolve. That’s the three-lane road and the citizens of Waverly.
Negligible. Something too insignificant to warrant conclusion. That describes the justification for a road diet on Bremer.
I try my best to take a scientific approach to things. Doing so helps to drown out the noise and lets me focus on the fundamental issues. On chemical instrumentation, a low signal-to-noise ratio means interpretation or measurement is impossible.
However, in government, noise is everywhere these days thanks to all the various news and social media channels. I gain more perspective from staring at my living room wall than scrolling through Facebook or Twitter. Although such forums give anyone a voice, solutions come from thoughtful discussion and careful combination of all the necessary components to get the desired outcome. Not noise.
There’s an old Hermetic saying: “As above, so below.” In that, all levels of reality are intertwined. From the human mind down to the most basic atomic structure, all actions have an equal and opposite reaction.
Energy, both mental and physical, is never lost. Equilibrium is established when one refuses to acknowledge negative energy and polarizes his/her thoughts to promoting collective human happiness.
To maintain equilibrium one must always remain open to incoming energies, and deflect or accept accordingly. In other words, keep an open mind. Challenge the ego. Challenge me.
I’m paying attention. Let’s negotiate. Central to the duty of government is finding order in a world of chaos. As councilperson, can I do that and do it right? I’ll give it my level best. Because if there’s anything worth doing, it’s worth doing right.