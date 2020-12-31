North Star Community Services first met Cody Adams, a Waverly native who lives with a disability, in 2002 when he graduated high school and started receiving support from North Star through the Employment Services program.
At that time, he was still living at home with his parents. As is the case with most young people, Cody wanted his independence. So, in 2008, to assist him to achieve that goal and be successful in the community, North Star began its first one-on-one 24-hour care program.
Although Cody wanted to stay in his hometown, because of the accessibility challenges associated with using a wheelchair, he was forced to move out of his desired community of Waverly. Over the years Cody lived in apartments in both Allison and Janesville. And so, began the dream to move back home to Waverly – a journey that took 11 years.
Last year, a lot of things fell into place for Cody. Through HUD’s housing choice voucher program (a federal program helping people with disabilities and others to afford decent, safe housing), Cody’s family was able to find and purchase a home. The Waverly Lions Club helped by building a wheelchair ramp for the house, Cody found just the right roommate – a friend he had known for three years – and the rest, they say, is history!
Cody and his roommate moved into Cody’s forever home in December 2019 – one year ago – and even through COVID-19, things are working well!
Colette Ruth, director of the Waverly Center explains, “After 11 years of the same goal, Cody was able to return to Waverly. I am really excited to see how much he has grown over the years. He was not any different than any other kid without a disability who is 18 years old and graduates from high school. They are going to learn a lot of life lessons. Cody has learned so much in the 18 years I have known him. Some things worked out, some didn’t; but that is what made him who he is today.”
Cody would like to say, “I am so happy that I found my forever home. Thank you to the Lions Club for helping build the ramp. Thanks to my dad for getting the house.”
Cody’s story came to light when he became the subject of a short film made for a college class by Jacob Ruth, son of the Waverly Center director and a Janesville High School graduate. The film, which was accepted to be shown at the Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival last spring was titled, “Finding his Forever Home,” and took viewers along on Cody’s journey.
Jacob explained, “It was a great experience working with Cody and being able to show his determination to be able to move back to his hometown. I hope that the story motivates others to achieve their goals, no matter how big or small, and to never give up on your dreams!”