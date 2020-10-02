DECORAH – Young or not, they don’t give up.
In the gauntlet otherwise known as Class 3A, District 3, Waverly-Shell Rock arrived in Decorah eyeing redemption.
The Go-Hawks had learned, at some point during each of their first five games of the season, how to fight back.
They fought back after getting knocked down Friday night. They mirrored every punch the Vikings threw at them.
And they finished the fight.
The visitors dominated the line of scrimmage, Brady Ramker rushed for two touchdowns – including the one that handed his team its first lead of the game – and W-SR’s defense stymied Decorah in a 21-17 victory at Viking Field.
“We’ve been beat up on, we’ve not had a very successful season and Decorah’s always the Super Bowl for us,” Go-Hawks senior lineman Cade Carpenter said. “We always love to come up here and beat them. It means everything.”
