U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, is back home for the month of August, but it’s not for vacation as some politicos have complained.
The 1st District freshman congresswoman has been touring around Northeast Iowa to connect with constituents and checking out projects which could be impacted by her work in Washington, D.C. As vice chairwoman of the House Highways and Transit Subcommittee, she came to Bremer County to view several infrastructure projects being done by the county’s highway department.
“It meant a lot to me to be taken around Bremer County to see up close and personal some of their projects that are being worked on at the county level,” Finkenauer told Waverly Newspapers following her visit, “and also how the federal level can be helpful.
“I’m really excited to be on that Transportation and Infrastructure Committee… It’s so important for me to see these projects first-hand and to hear directly from the county engineer about what they’re caring about, what they’re working on, and also what we can be doing better.
“We saw a lot today, and we had a great tour, and it meant a lot for me to be out here getting to see this.”
Finkenauer and local aide Yeshi Abebe, from her Waterloo office, were joined by County Engineer Landon Moore and Bremer County Supervisors Chairman Tim Neal for the hour-long trek. Moore showed the second-youngest woman elected to Congress and Iowa’s first to the House the work currently being done on the Quarter Section Run Creek Bridge on Ivory Avenue north of County Road C-50, a patch of 250th Street that had severe frost boils from the extreme winter weather, and an unrated iron bridge on 270th Street over Crane Creek.
Moore hoped that Finkenauer got an idea of what his office is dealing with locally.
“I know there’s a lot going on at the federal level, too,” Moore said. “It’s great that she got a chance to come and see what we’re dealing with back in rural Iowa and see some of the struggles that we deal with on a day-to-day basis.”
Just eight months into her first term in Congress, Finkenauer already has a leadership role in an important subcommittee. She said her early time in D.C. has been interesting to say the least. However, she finds the time to come back to Northeast Iowa every weekend.
“Home means the entire 1st District,” she said. “We’re traveling around, getting to see folks face-to-face, and get to see these projects personally.
“We’re in what we call our ‘August district work period,’ so this is really giving me time to get around the 1st District and, again, see these projects and also hear about what we’re looking at for the future as well and take those stories about what is actually happening on the ground and bring them back with me to D.C.”
One piece of legislation that Finkenauer had been working on is a $2 trillion transportation and infrastructure bill that nearly crossed the finish line before representatives of the Trump Administration backed off from negotiations. She said Democrats on the Hill would love to see a large package like that.
“This is something that has been needed to happen for decades,” she said. “It’s something where we’ve seen the can essentially be kicked down the road year after year.”
She has been working closely with Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., the Transportation Committee chairman, to try to get projects done through the House.
“The day that I spend in D.C. is very different than what you see on TV,” she said. “It’s not just the Democrats in the House, but it’s also the Republicans in the House that I’ve been working with, some from rural states as well.”
She mentioned that she worked with Rep. Pete Sauber, R-Minn., on a rural infrastructure bill and Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., on levy projects.
“These are two Republicans that I have worked really well with on these types of issues,” Finkenauer said. “When you’re talking about infrastructure, it shouldn’t be Democratic or Republican, so we have been finding that common ground.
“I’ve been the most frustrated that a lot of the stuff that we have been doing in the House just goes over the Senate and sits there, and that is very frustrating. I remain hopeful that we can get some of these things done, and if we don’t get the larger infrastructure package… we are going to do the Surface Reauthorization.”
She explained that provision allows federal dollars to be injected into local communities for projects.
“To be the voice for Iowa on that committee, that means a heck of a lot to me to make sure that it’s not just going to our bigger cities,” she said. “That it’s getting all over the district.”
On top of infrastructure, Finkenauer said that health care is still a hot topic in the Capitol.
“A big part of how I deal with it is trying to find common ground where we can,” she said. “In Iowa, we have some of the lowest Medicare reimbursement rates in the entire country. It makes it harder for our rural hospitals, makes it harder for our rural nursing homes to be able to stay open and give the services and deliver the services they need.
“We have some of the best health care providers in the country within our state, but they’re not getting the reimbursement that is needed.”
She has helped change the Medicare reimbursement formula so that it’s more equitable for smaller states like Iowa to get the deserved payments from the program.
When asked where she stands on health care systems, as debated by the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates — whether she’s in favor of reinforcing the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, or instituting a Medicare for All scheme — she’s more worried about what can be done.
“Given the fact we have a Democratic House and a Republican Senate, I’m more worried about what can get done right now,” Finkenauer said. “That’s working on those reimbursement rates. It’s at the top of my list, being able to deal with the prescription drug issues that we have in this country.
“We’ve got people right now having to decide how are they going to keep their house or actually get their prescription that they need. Those are real stories, and it shouldn’t be happening that way.”
She said there have been efforts in Washington to hold drug companies accountable with costs and to get generic forms of prescription drugs quicker. She also referred to some of Sen. Chuck Grassley’s, R-Iowa, work in reducing drug prices.
“That’s really what I’m focused on,” she said. “At the end of the day, the value is here that we need to make sure that every single person in this country is able to have affordable health care.”
Talking about trade, especially the dueling tariffs with China, as well as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Finkenauer said it’s something she thinks about constantly.
“We’ve been feeling the retaliatory effects of this ongoing trade war with China over the last year and a half,” she said. “I’ve been frustrated with how it got started.
“There is no question that China is a bad actor and has been a bad actor when it comes to intellectual property issues, but the fact that going it alone without bringing other countries and having the leverage that we should have, has showed that there is a lack of strategy, lack of plan here, and Iowa has been bearing the brunt of it.”
She added that regardless of which party occupies the White House, she has told administration officials that she wants them to be successful with trade negotiations with Xi Jinping, the Chinese president.
“I’m worried about the future of our state if we do not have a quick resolution to this,” Finkenauer said.
With the treaty that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the congresswoman said she’d like to see a deal done for the USMCA.
“There are some issues with prescription drugs that we’re trying to figure out,” Finkenauer said, “and we’ve been having the (U.S.) Trade Representative address some of those issues.
“Basically, there was a provision in there that was essentially carrying water for the drug companies. You shouldn’t have to be picking between making sure the constituents would be able to be able to afford their drugs or be able to sell their goods. I’m trying to remain hopeful that we can get to that resolution sooner rather than later.”
She said one sticking point was if Congress can trust that President Donald Trump won’t muddy the waters.
“When you have the president tweeting every other day about new tariffs, it puts distrust in the process,” she said. “I’ve been in constant contact with the Trade Representative or the administration saying, ‘Please, take the chaos out of this process and make sure we can get things done sooner than later,’ because the future of our state depends on it.”
She added her concerns over the EPA issuing “small refinery” waivers from adding ethanol to gasoline among other issues that directly impact farmers, including her sister and brother-in-law, who grow soybeans.
“I’m hearing it from folks in my district and from my own family, and I am willing to work with anybody if it helps our state,” Finkenauer said, “but I will absolutely stand up to anybody who hurts us, and right now, we have a lot of standing up to do.”
Moore, the Bremer County engineer, said he hoped Finkenauer will take with her back to Congress what she saw on Tuesday.
“Some of the challenges, some of the benefits, hopefully, she saw some of the places where her efforts are helping us,” Moore said. “Just a little bit of every I hope was good for her.”