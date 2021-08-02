The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department responded to a small fire in an apartment early Sunday morning.
According to the department’s Facebook page, crews responded to the Sumner Housing Corp. at about 2:40 a.m. and found a multi-family dwelling with heavy smoke in the building. A team wearing airpacks worked its way to the source and found flames in a bedroom of one of the apartments.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which was later determined to be caused by a candle. There was heavy smoke damage in the building, along with water and fire damage centered where the fire occurred.
The SVFD remained on scene for approximately two hours. The Sumner Emergency Management Service, Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and Bremer County Emergency Management also assisted in the incident.