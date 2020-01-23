It's time, once again, for a fun filled evening of dancing and festivities with the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department.
The 145th annual Waverly Fireman’s Dance will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW in Waverly. Music will be performed by Standing Hampton.
Standing Hampton are a Des Moines-based band that plays classic rock and power pop. Their repertoire includes Heart, Boston, Journey, Bad Company, Bon Jovi, Joan Jett, Queen and the Eagles.
The dance proceeds this year will go to the Fire Prevention Program for our grade school children as well as specialty equipment for fire rescue operations.
There will be drawings throughout the night, however, you need not be present to win. As always, donations of any amount are welcome.
The Waverly Volunteer Fire Department would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their generous support.