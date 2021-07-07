Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman could probably add the job title spent explosives disposal to his résumé after Saturday morning.
According to a post on his official Facebook page, he wrote about the used fireworks that he had cleaned up along a trail that parallels the Dry Run Creek in the 200 block of Sixth Street Northwest. He added that a resident had reported to him the night before — July 2, outside of the legal timeframe to use consumer-grade fireworks in town — about them being used at that location.
Talking with Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday about the situation, the mayor expressed disappointment over people not following the latest ordinance that limited the shooting off of pyrotechnics in Waverly to July 3-5 and barring them on public property — which is what the Dry Run trail is.
“They’re there for a reason,” Hoffman said. “We want to promote courtesy throughout the community, safety throughout the community, and respect for our neighbors and our public property.
“When I saw that, it was very disheartening and felt the need to go and pick it up, be responsible where others cannot be responsible. That shouldn’t have to happen, but unfortunately, that is what happened.”
Hoffman had advised the person he spoke to about the fireworks to report the incident to Waverly police.
Meanwhile, Police Chief Rich Pursell said his officers had responded to some fireworks complaints leading up to the Independence Day weekend. After talking on the phone with Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday, he followed up with an email stating that there were 33 calls for service since June 1 regarding fireworks. Nineteen of those were either for questions, or police were unable to locate the disturbance or there was no violation, while 14 were resolved by a citation or warning.
He said that the police used the opportunity to educate the offenders about the current ordinance.
“I believe the officers stated in most cases, they stopped and didn’t get a recall to the same residence again,” Pursell said.
The chief said that calls have steadily declined over the five Fourth of July holidays since the Iowa Legislature legalized consumer-grade fireworks in 2017. That year, according to past reporting by Waverly Newspapers, there were 43 reports in town out of 62 total fielded by Bremer County dispatch.
Pursell thinks one possibility for that is some deciding not to report their neighbors when a questionable explosion occurs, or interest in them may have waned this year.
“They may have become aware of what the ordinance is through education,” he said. “Our calls have decreased each year since we started allowing them and have adjusted the timeframe when we can do it.”
In past years, the town’s citizens flooded the email inboxes and jammed the phone lines of City Council members complaining of how the fireworks’ noise affected veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, children or pets, or simply their annoyance over the detonations.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow said constituents had sent him complaints of illegal use before July 3 or outside of the noon-to-10-p.m. hours on Saturday and Monday or noon-to-11-p.m. frame on Sunday as well as being in a parking lot or a park rather than on private property.
But he agreed that there weren’t as many concerns received as in past years.
“My personal experience from where I live, it’s not as bad as what it was,” Drenkow said. “Some other people have said it was even worse than other years.
“Part of it is people are not understanding it’s legal to shoot off fireworks, and part if it is that people just don’t care.”
He added most of the comments made toward him on this subject need to be redirected to their representatives in Des Moines.
“It’s the state legislators that dumped this whole fireworks thing on us,” he said. “There’s really not a whole lot we can do without people willing to cooperate without spending tons of money hiring extra police officers and having patrols going out and doing that kind of thing.
“It’s just difficult to enforce something like this, because people don’t — the fireworks are going off illegally, you call the police. Who knows where that was? It could be a block it could be five blocks over, they’re probably not doing it from their own house or own property like what they’re supposed to be doing… You simply can’t enforce it.”
2021 was the first year that the new ordinance that shortened the usage window to three days for Independence Day, which was passed last fall after the last three years having a two-week window from June 25 to July 8.
Mayor Hoffman said that those who may have used their fireworks earlier than allowed could have had some misconceptions about the local rules.
“Some people still focus on the state’s regulations, that if it’s for sale, they must be OK to be used,” he said, referring to the June 1 to July 8 timeframe set by the fireworks legalization law. “There are some rentals in that area (Sixth Street) that may have some people who are new to the community and don’t know the ordinance.”
Drenkow hopes that in succeeding years, those using fireworks to celebrate America's freedoms would be respectful of their neighbors and can do so responsibly.
“There are really two solutions: One solution would be to spend thousands and thousands of dollars here in Waverly to try to enforce the fireworks ordinance, which is not going to happen,” he said. “The other thing is that people push their state legislators to say, ‘Hey, this was a stupid idea. Let’s make fireworks illegal again, so we don’t have these issues.’”
At the local level, Hoffman doesn’t believe there will be a push to ban their use here in Waverly.
“It may be a discussion point to review what has happened,” the mayor said. “For an amendment to the ordinance, I don’t know if that will happen or not.”