Residents of Waverly who wish to celebrate Independence Day with “rockets’ red glare” will have a shorter time frame this year.
Fireworks will be allowed within city limits from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Monday and from noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday based on an ordinance passed in August and September 2020. The window was shortened to just between July 3-5 from a previous two-week window established in 2018.
The state Legislature enacted a law in the 2017 session that legalized consumer-grade fireworks — i.e., firecrackers, Roman candles, and bottle rockets — for sale and use in Iowa after a nearly 80-year ban. The measure allows licensed dealers to sell them between June 1 and July 8 in brick-and-mortar stores and starting June 13 in tents and similar portable structures.
After the law was enacted, Waverly council members informally decided to let state law dictate the policy in town, but after numerous complaints, they saw a need to modify that.
Ordinances that cover the use of consumer-grade fireworks vary from city to city. Some nearby examples include a total ban in Cedar Falls, while Waterloo allows them on July 3 and 4. Many cities within Bremer County won’t allow use of fireworks without a permit.
In May 2018, the Waverly City Council set a window of June 25 to July 8 to allow the use of consumer-grade fireworks within city limits, as long as they’re not used on city-owned property. Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas was the only one who was against that ordinance, as he wanted more data.
The 2018 ordinance passed on first reading, 5-1, with then-At Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein absent, on May 7, 2018, and went through both the second and third readings on May 21, 2018, with a 6-1 approval.
In 2019, the council was set to shorten the usage window to just two days, July 3 and 4. There were slim majorities in the first two readings, 4-3 on April 15, 2019, and 4-2 with one absent on May 6, 2019. The third reading failed on a 3-3 vote when At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe, who voted yes the other two times, was absent from the May 20 meeting.
Arguments for the change, as well as an outright ban, included distress on pets and veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder as well as debris from the exploded ordinances. Those who were against it cited historical references to celebrate the freedoms granted on July 4, 1776.
During a June 1, 2020, Zoom meeting by the council, the members decided to table the current ordinance until after the Independence Day holiday because they felt enacting it would be too close to the then-current allowed time frame. The second reading would have occurred on June 15, and the third could have been held during the scheduled study session on June 22, three days before the former window’s starting date.
The current rules passed first reading, 6-1, on Aug. 17 and 5-2 in both the second and third readings on Sept. 14 and 21, with Kangas voting no in all three and Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore voting against it in the second and third. The council also considered a total ban on Sept. 14, but that failed with only Kangas voting yes.