The Waverly City Council decided on Monday to wait until after this year’s Independence Day season to have another look at changing the dates when residents can legally use consumer-grade fireworks within the city limits.
After a half-hour-long discussion, council members decided that trying to pass the same ordinance it attempted to pass last year, which would only allow the discharge of firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets and similar devices on July 3 and 4, was too close to the currently allowed window of June 25 to July 8.
The council would need three separate meetings to pass the ordinance, which would also include a public hearing. Had the council taken up the first reading on Monday, the second reading would have taken place June 15, and the third with a public hearing would have been during the study session on June 22, three days before current regulations allow it.
Last year, the ordinance passed the first two readings on a 4-3 vote on April 15, 2019, and a 4-2 vote on May 6, 2019. It then failed the third reading on a 3-3 tie vote, with At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe, who voted for the change the prior two times, absent on May 20, 2019.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen said the only reason why the previous attempt to change the fireworks window failed was due to “scheduling conflicts.”
“I was one of the people who voted against the change, because I wanted to let it go another year, see how it worked, and get feedback afterward,” Birgen said. “In the weeks after the Fourth of July, I had a listening post at the (Waverly Area) Veterans Post, and what I heard… a lot of people who basically said it wouldn’t be horrible to restrict it to just two days. I heard a lot of people who weren’t fans of fireworks at all.”
Among those respondents he highlighted were pet owners, whose dogs and cats get terrified by the sudden explosions of the pyrotechnics, and veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder, who would sometimes get flashbacks when they hear the fireworks go off.
“I’m very sympathetic in that situation,” Birgen said of the vets.
“There was a table of gentlemen, who all said we didn’t have to do anything, but they wouldn’t be upset if it got restricted a little,” he continued. “I then went to another table, which is all of their wives, and I think all of them agreed that it would be ‘fantastic’ if they weren’t shooting off their fireworks quite so much and restricting it to two days would be plenty.”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore believed that if the window is shortened to two days, residents may not be able to use fireworks due to Iowa’s unpredictable climate.
“Those two days may be storming, windy, not the right weather,” Beaufore said. “I feel like … we’ve already set something, and we need to leave it alone, because that causes more and more confusion for people, and I feel like people will adapt to this.”
Rathe said her votes to restrict usage comes from her dealings with her patients as a clinical psychiatrist at Waverly Health Center. She said she has tried to coordinate their safety plans over a two-week span, especially those with PTSD.
“When do they need to go to the basement, when they need to seek the comfort and support of other veterans,” Rathe said. “I think it’s unpredictable.
“I think it’s more confusing what the Legislature did, setting aside an entire month to celebrate the Fourth of July. Most of the people I have heard from have asked that it be restricted to a couple of days. I haven’t got as many emails this time about banning them altogether.”
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow asked about the timing. City Administrator James Bronner confirmed that if the council were to waive the rules for study sessions to allow city business on June 22, it would be three days before the current fireworks window takes effect.
“I agree with the need to have the number of days we can legally shoot off fireworks be somewhat curtailed,” Drenkow said, “but to a certain extent, this is kind of a largely symbolic ordinance.”
Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas believed the proposed ordinance would be unenforceable. He also lamented that the council had discussed a fireworks ordinance every year since the Legislature lifted the statewide ban in 2017 after nearly 80 years.
“How do we police it?” Kangas asked. “How are we going to have an enforcement mechanism? Do we want police to be zipping around town on the lookout for it? Are we going to buy a drone to keep an eye on people?
“It’s going to be unenforceable, because by the time the police get there, people would be done, in many cases.”
He added that many people are just getting out of a self-quarantine for COVID-19, and they may want to “blow off some steam.”
“It may be a year it’s going to be hard to stop people from doing this,” Kangas said.
Within the approximate two-week window, the current city code allows fireworks to be set off from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and on July 4. They are also allowed on New Year’s Eve from noon to 12:30 a.m.
While the council members decided to wait until the July 27 study session to take up the ordinance again, there was mention of the possibility of trying to encourage residents to voluntarily only use fireworks on July 3 and 4.
At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider thought that could be a good idea, though not being a council action.
“I really think most of the voluntary fireworks — the citizen fireworks, rather — can get shot off in a window that they voluntarily fall into,” Schneider said.
Beaufore, of Ward 4, agreed.
“Saying, ‘Let’s have a fireworks night,’ people would probably participate,” she said. “Maybe you’ll have a lot of fireworks that night, and we’re not enforcing some law or ordinance or anything. We’re just saying, ‘Let’s shoot off the fireworks, most of them, these nights.’ Engage it in a positive manner.”