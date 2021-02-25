First Bank has recently announced several staff promotions and new hires at the Waverly and Cedar Falls locations of First Bank.
Marcia Speedy, assistant vice president/transaction banker manager was recently promoted to AVP, customer service manager. Marcia will be aiding and providing oversight to the Transaction Banker/Customer Service teams for all First Bank offices. Marcia has been with First Bank for over 31 years serving customers from the Waverly offices.
Cindy Hansel has accepted the position of Customer Service Team Leader at the Waverly Main Office. Cindy has been working with the Transaction Banker team for over five years.
Stephanie Chesmore has also accepted the position of Customer Service Team Leader for First Bank’s Cedar Falls Office. For the past nine years, Stephanie has served customers from the Waverly and Cedar Falls offices.
Jennifer Holthaus has recently accepted the position of Loan Processor. Jennifer has been a member of the First Bank team for 16 years, working in customer service and most recently as Senior Account Processor.
Emily Hammel recently joined First Bank as an Account Processor. Emily will be located at the main office in Waverly and has had several years of customer service experience before joining the First Bank team.
Morgan Meineke joins First Bank as a Credit Analyst. Based out of Waverly, Morgan joins the First Bank team with two years previous experience as a loan officer and a degree in Agricultural Business Management and Financial Management.
Lisa Behrends has also recently joined the First Bank team as an Account Processor. Lisa has previous experience in bank processing and debit card operations and will be located at the Waverly Main office.
First Bank, a locally-owned, community bank, has been providing quality financial products and services for over 155 years. Based out of Waverly, First Bank has seven offices in northern Iowa with $621 million in assets.