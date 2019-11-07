First Baptist Church is inviting the community to the showing of the movie: “The Insanity of God” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
“The Insanity of God” is the true story of missionaries Nik and Ruth Ripken. After the death of their son, this ordinary couple journeys into the depth of the persecuted church, asking the question: Is Jesus worth it? How does faith survive, let alone flourish in the places of the world that are overcome with darkness of sin, despair and hopelessness?
Join the Ripkens as they tell the story of being taught by believers experiencing persecution “how to follow Jesus, how to love Jesus, and how to walk with Him day by day even when it doesn’t make sense.”
There is no charge and everyone is welcome.