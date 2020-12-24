The Bremer County Health Department received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
Shipments of the Moderna vaccine arrived in four locations with freezers required for the storage and temperature control of the vaccine. Additional shipments are expected in the coming weeks at other healthcare facilities throughout the county.
Tuesday’s shipment contains doses of the vaccine for individuals to receive their first dose of the two-dose series. Because initial COVID-19 vaccine supply is limited, BCHD is following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and Iowa Vaccine Shortage Order prioritizing healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities for vaccination.
Vaccine will be given through closed points of dispensing (PODs) from partnerships established within Bremer County. These sites include the BCHD, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities, and are only accessible to individuals in the defined priority group.
Additional information about distribution and first administration of vaccine will be coming soon.
More information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Bremer County, visit: https://www.bremercounty.iowa.gov/departments/health_department/covid- 19_vaccine.php and on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bremercountyhealthdepartment. You can also visit the IDPH Coronavirus page at https://idph.iowa.gov/emerging-health-issues/novel-coronavirus and the state COVID-19 dashboard at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/.