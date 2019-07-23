If you haven’t been part of the work involved in a project for the community good, you can learn from other’s experiences or you can complain or you can do both. Two public projects, both of which came in on time and in the black, will not win friends or influence people favorably. You will have to say “No” to some powerful people, some of them on the Project Committee.
My first Library Project came about this way. We moved to Texas for my husband’s job on First Walk on the Moon.
In Texas, I continued to help in the local library on Saturdays, even though I was also working full-time at NASA. The Library was run by volunteers only. 321 square feet and shelving 8 feet high. It was also just down the hall from the jail cells.
Redline books (sex) in a drawer, sign on desk, “For redline books, ask the librarian.” You had to ask by title or author—you could not just have the drawer opened and peruse the naughty choices. (Meant but not printed “For sex, ask the Librarian”).
Husband had the kids on Saturday mornings. Others couldn’t understand why I kept on at library. It was only place things I worked with didn’t talk back.
When the City decided to hire a librarian 20 hours a week, I was asked. So, I quit at NASA and became first paid librarian at Friendswood. I worked with the Friends of the Library. The Friends made that library possible and eventually made Friendswood’s first library building possible.
Immediately alienated one Board member by taking over our weekly trip to Galveston for loans from the main library. She had always meant to do it regularly but had also never done it. She didn’t stay angry too long.
Established first Story time using Council Chambers. One day, we had 50 registered come and they brought six unregistered children: three visiting with friends, three faithful attenders but unregistered. Explanations had been made to all mothers about no more registrations possible as cannot handle more children and will have to split this group per fire codes. There was such a need.
Then alienated another long time library Friend by building library shelves she had been promising her husband would build for three years. Picture Books kept falling on the floor. My picture book shelves were solid and worked, and I did them all myself. She called the Board President and asked to have the building opened on a Sunday, when I would not be there so they could do their shelves. They did theirs, I used all. They never quite got over it.
Next, I upset Library Director for County System. I asked if he had time to talk to me about Federal Funds for a library in Friendswood. I was told he was too busy. I wrote for the information myself. He received a letter criticizing him for not being aware of my request and suggesting he should know more about what was happening in his county. On my next visit, he was alerted I was in building, found me, and found lots of time to talk.
A Board member my age with a son my son’s age and a baby due with my next one and also named Pat helped me write the community description and do the paperwork for the federal grant request. An architect designed the building. The city agreed to matching funds and provided land in the same block as city hall.
This took some time. Pat and I had our babies—hers one month before mine. When we were writing the final draft of the community description, the boys were 4, Jenny was 2 months and Chris was 1 month and made Jenny look small that day too. The boys were playing cowboys and all six of us were using the mayor’s office. My son leaned back on the floor and kicked her son in the forehead with both feet. Fortunately he was not wearing boots and missed her son’s eyes. The working session ended in a hurry with me horrified about the incident. “Why?” I kept saying and finally “Where did you ever learn that?”
“From Roy Rogers.” he said. I couldn’t believe it. I had felt so smug having him watch the “good” shows I had grown up watching. I watched Roy Rogers with him next time and sure enough that exact move—with cowboy boots—was there.
Pat and I remained friends. I had resigned to have Chris and the City and Board had created a special position on the Board to keep me involved.
The ugliness over the plans was amazing. The two sets of rest rooms—one to be in the portion with the meeting room so it could be used separate from library proper and one in library proper caused most vehemence. One lady threatened to have a sign made dedicating the toilets to another. She offered a donation to have that done. The only place the Board could be inside together at one point was my house.
We did finish it. It is beautiful. The dedication was lovely. My name is there on a bronze plaque with the other Board members.
Next I alienated the rest of the South by asking whether Northern and NASA holiday closing for Memorial Day made more sense that closing for San Jacinto Day as we were actually closely tied to NASA and federal holidays. Actually received a “DamnYankees” letter in return—full of Southern tradition etc. and library stayed closed San Jacinto Day and open Memorial Day.
The irritated City Council turned down money to mow lawn and do outside lawn care. I said “Well, that’s OK. We’ll just add hitching posts to use for tethering horses and encourage people to bring their horses to keep the lawn looking like pasture. It is Texas you know.” They found the money for outside maintenance.
And, then I came to Waverly.