Randy Druvenga, of First Maxfield Mutual, is no stranger to giving.
Extending charity to the less fortunate is part of his personal beliefs, but also an extension of his business philosophy.
On Tuesday, Druvenga, who is the president of First Maxfield Mutual, and the past chairman of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, donated a check for $5,000 to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank on behalf of the staff and board of directors of First Maxfield Mutual.
“Everybody is struggling a bit and we support those facing challenging times,” he said.
Tuesday’s donation will provide up to 20,000 meals, across 16 counties the food bank serves, brining to 40,000 the number of meals the company has contributed since the beginning of the pandemic.
In April, they donated $5,000 for the purchase of 20,000 meals.
“We have tremendous opportunities to help one another and to make a difference in the lives we touch,” Druvenga said.
“Walking this life journey is better as a shared experience.”