First National Bank has made a Major Benefactor pledge to the new Eagle Grove Wellness Center with a commitment of $15,000 over the next three years, giving the bank naming rights to the check-in/reception area.
“We are proud to support the efforts of the Parks and Recreation Board and their mission to provide facilities that promote opportunities for our youth and a strong and healthy community,” stated Chad Tweeten, vice president at First National Bank.
Recently, the Eagle Grove Parks and Recreation Board announced they are close to reaching its goal of expanding the Eagle Grove Wellness Center for families and individuals of all ages to enjoy. Over $2,250,000 in pledges to-date has been secured and they are also working towards a $400,000 grant from the State of Iowa. Construction of the project is expected to begin this fall with a grand opening in 2021!
The Eagle Grove Parks and Recreation Board has been working to expand indoor recreational amenities while also improving our outdoor park and recreation offerings. Recent projects have included improvements to the baseball diamonds, purchase new playground equipment, construct a new tennis court, two new basketball courts, and has in place a five-year plan to ensure the continued improvement of the Eagle Grove parks and Aquatic Center.
First National Bank is a locally owned, community bank, based out of Waverly. Providing quality financial products and services since 1864, First National Bank has seven locations in North Central Iowa with $582 million in assets.