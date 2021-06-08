On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the First of Waverly Corporation held its annual shareholder m eeting in Waverly.
The presentation included information to First of Waverly shareholders, which is a consolidation of the First of Waverly Corporation holding company and its 100% ownership of First Bank.
A review of the 2020 year-end financials was reported by Susan Whitson, president of First of Waverly and CEO of First Bank.
“As with every business last year, we continued to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitson commented. “This includes providing access and support for government loan programs, ensuring stimulus payments were properly credited, following health guidelines, and staying open every day.
“These steps ensure we continue to take care of our customer first. It is our way of meeting the challenges and finding the opportunities. This resiliency comes from our goal of meeting our customer’s needs.”
The Board of Directors of First Bank held its annual meeting Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Steve Willemssen, president of First Bank, gave an overview of bank activity from 2020 that included working through the challenges presented by COVID-19, the impact of stimulus plans and paycheck protection programs and the Bank’s conversion from a national to state charter.
Willemssen commented to the Board, “We have many new opportunities as we continue to grow our organization, improve our profitability, and provide excellent service to our customers.”
First Bank is a locally-owned, community bank, providing quality financial products and services since 1864. With seven locations in North Central Iowa, First Bank has over $633 million in assets.