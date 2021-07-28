IOWA CITY – Waves of dangerous heat blazed parts of the Hawkeye State this week. The toasty, humid conditions forced the Iowa High School Athletic Association to bump Waverly-Shell Rock’s Class 3A state tournament quarterfinal against Central DeWitt on Wednesday up an hour.
The scheduling nudge didn’t make much of a difference.
The heat was unforgiving.
So was Central DeWitt.
Behind a dominant effort from Boomer Johnson, the Sabres stormed W-SR, 11-1, at Duane Banks Field on the campus of the University of Iowa. Central DeWitt advanced to the Thursday’s 3A semifinal round.
Making their first appearance at the state tournament since 2018 and fourth under head coach Casey Klunder, the Go-Hawks (33-8) – the team with the second-most wins of any club in the 3A field – turned to their workhorse starter in junior Chance Key.
The W-SR standout has crafted an impressive postseason resumé this month. In wins against Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Webster City, Key pitched a combined 13 innings, gave up six hits, allowed just two earned runs and struck out 18 to just four walks. He carried a 1.38 earned-run average over that span.
He was looking to continue his run of strong starts Wednesday.
One pitch changed the course of the morning.
Key felt a pop in his lower right side after delivering his third pitch of the game. The lefty fell to the turf and took a moment to gather himself.
He stayed in the game. He was not the same.
“There was a little something in there,” Key said of his injury. “It shocked me a little bit. I was worried a little bit. I just had to go in there and compete, and then I was fine.”
Central DeWitt (24-15) took a 2-0 lead in the home half of the first.
Flawless defense has been a staple of W-SR over the years, something that has helped the Go-Hawks play deep into the heart of the summer more times than not.
The Go-Hawks weren’t crisp Wednesday.
Sabers junior Noah Thein chopped a ground ball to Carson Graven at short, who threw to junior first baseman Korbyn Dewey at first. Dewey attempted to swipe tag Thein, but Thein ran through the tag and the ball shot into the outfield. Two runs scored.
Central DeWitt doubled its lead in the second. Run-scoring hits from Johnson and senior Henry Bloom made it 4-0.
Johnson, meanwhile, was dealing on the mound. The lefty retired the first eight hitters he faced, striking out four of them. He didn’t allow a base runner until the third inning when W-SR sophomore Dylan Stockdale roped a liner inside the first-base line for a two-out double. Stockdale scored W-SR’s lone run on a ground-rule double off the bat of Key. The Go-Hawks trailed 5-1 at that point.
“They’ve seen a lot of pitchers like (Key) throughout the year,” Klunder said. “We haven’t seen a bunch of pitchers like Boomer Johnson, so they had more at-bats off quality pitching than we did.”
Central DeWitt broke the game open in the fourth. The Sabres sent 10 hitters to the plate and scored six runs. Freshman left fielder Kyle Bixby’s three-run triple to left-center put an exclamation point on the inning and, eventually, the game.
Key (6-3) was pulled after the third inning.
“They were on my fastball,” Key said. “When I got up 0-2, they fought off really good pitches. They’re a great hitting team. Gotta give it to them there.”
The Go-Hawks, meanwhile, committed three errors. They entered the state tournament averaging less than two per game.
“That game isn’t like they had one big hit that put us down,” Go-Hawks senior Luke Shover said. “We did a lot of things wrong, they did a lot of things right. That was probably the most frustrating thing is we didn’t play our cleanest or sharpest baseball.”
CENTRAL DEWITT 11, W-SR 1
Waverly-Shell Rock … 001 00 – 1 3 3
Central DeWitt ………. 221 6X – 11 11 0
W-SR pitching: Key, Lord (4), Soesbe (4) and Shover. Central DeWitt pitching: Johnson and Thein.
W: Johnson (9-2). L: Key (6-3.
2B: W-SR 2 (Stockdale, Key).
3B: Central DeWitt 1 (Bixby).