First Security is pleased to share that Melissa Fleshner has been promoted to Senior Accountant.
Fleshner joined First Security in February of 2019 as an Accounting Assistant. In that role, she performed a variety of accounting functions including managing accounts payable, reconciliations and general ledger entries. She also assisted in preparing various reports for First Security’s management team. Since then, her responsibilities have grown, adding call report preparation, product pricing and asset/liability management duties.
“Melissa will continue to add more responsibilities in finance and accounting,” said president/CEO Kurt Herbrechtsmeyer. “This promotion recognizes her for accepting new challenges and for growing her value as a member of the bank’s finance and accounting team.”
Melissa grew up and attended high school in Janesville. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the New England College of Business. Prior to her start at First Security, she worked for nearly eight years in the banking industry in a variety of areas. These included working on the front line, in operations and even assisting the marketing department.
When not at work, she enjoys spending time with her fiancé, Dakotah Jones, and her friends, as well as camping with her family. She also is an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. Her goal is to see an NFL game each season.
First Security Bank & Trust has locations across North Central Iowa and headquarters in Charles City. Member FDIC.