It is a place of quietude, comfort and coziness.
That’s one way to describe Waverly’s first AirBnB house, which welcomed its first guests last week.
One way to imagine it is to call it, unofficially, the Waverly riverside retreat.
The brainchild of Judy and Dan Lampe, the property has been going through renovation for close to three years.
When the Lampes bought it in October of 2017, the house at 91 Seventh Ave. SE looked desperate for attention. Racoons and birds had claimed it as theirs, and it seemed like it had been sitting empty for years.
It was more than TLC that the house needed in order to be revived. It needed a substantial investment and a lot of patience to bring out its character and make it shine.
The Lampes took a peek through the windows of the abandoned house to make sure they were not going to be surprised if they took on the project. The knotted pine ceiling, which presides over the open space of the house, gave them such good vibes that they were sold.
But as many an investor would attest, recognizing the potential of a property is akin to thinking good thoughts, but investing time and money to flesh it out for others to enjoy is like acting on them.
With substantial experience in construction and property management in Waverly and Florida, the Lampes decided they were up to the task and to a challenge.
Instead of just renovating the space in order to flip the house, they figured out they would open it up for out-of-town guests.
“There was some trepidation,” Judy said. “A home of this size in town was a bigger investment, and we were a little nervous.”
They tore the three-bedroom house down to the studs, redid the cabinets, repositioned the fireplace, installed central air and a new steel roof, and enlisted the help of Dave Tobin, a contractor and his wife, Dawn, a talented interior designer, who, among other projects picked out the blue color for the exterior paneling.
“It was a lot of work,” Judy said.
The location, with its proximity to the Cedar River, the bike trail and the downtown, offers quick access for canoe-loving enthusiasts or families looking for multi-generational reunions.
The backyard features a hot tub, two hammocks, a firepit and a leafy view of the wildlife in the midst of a wooded area. It is in town, but it has the remote feel of a cabin in the woods.
The interior is conducive to relaxation and conversation with close friends, as the kitchen, dining room and living room are one open, sun-filled area.
The rewards of the Lampes’ arduous endeavor have started to trickle in with the first few bookings. The house can accommodate 11.
The first guests happened to be a family who lost power during last week’s derecho. Then, travelers from Milwaukee and Omaha followed.
“We have done a bunch of them in Florida, and each of them teaches you something,” Judy said of the experience of renovating the house. “We under budgeted originally. But we are happy we did it. It was worth it.”