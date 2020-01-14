Late Monday evening, as the College Football Playoff National Championship hit its crescendo, the Iowa Football Coaches Association released its academic all-state teams for all six classes in Iowa, and several area student athletes were honored.
The criteria for nomination and selection is as follows, according to the IFCA:
1. Player must be a senior starter.
2. Player must have a cumulative GPA of 3.7 or better at the end of their junior year.
3. Player must be involved in other extra-curricular activities.
4. The head coach must recommend the player.
Below are the area athletes who made the lists:
Waverly-Shell Rock (3-6 in Class 3A in 2019)
- Ethan Flege
- Jentry Staack
- Noah Jeppesen
- Jeremy Chaplin
- Cody Langreck
Denver (5-4 in Class 1A)
- Nathan Eggena
- Ely South
Nashua-Plainfield (1-8 in Class A)
- Evan Kalainoff
- Jordan Klueber
Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-6 in Class 1A)
- Cayden Bergman
- Kelby Olson