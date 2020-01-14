Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Late Monday evening, as the College Football Playoff National Championship hit its crescendo, the Iowa Football Coaches Association released its academic all-state teams for all six classes in Iowa, and several area student athletes were honored.

The criteria for nomination and selection is as follows, according to the IFCA: 

1. Player must be a senior starter.

2. Player must have a cumulative GPA of 3.7 or better at the end of their junior year. 

3. Player must be involved in other extra-curricular activities. 

4. The head coach must recommend the player.

Below are the area athletes who made the lists: 

Waverly-Shell Rock (3-6 in Class 3A in 2019)

  • Ethan Flege
  • Jentry Staack
  • Noah Jeppesen
  • Jeremy Chaplin
  • Cody Langreck

Denver (5-4 in Class 1A) 

  • Nathan Eggena
  • Ely South

Nashua-Plainfield (1-8 in Class A)

  • Evan Kalainoff
  • Jordan Klueber

Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-6 in Class 1A)

  • Cayden Bergman
  • Kelby Olson

Tags