Flint Hills Resources announced it has awarded grants to local fire departments in communities where it has ethanol plant operations.
The Shell Rock and Clarksville fire departments are two of 10 departments in Iowa, Nebraska and Georgia to receive Flint Hills grants to help fund the purchase of new rescue equipment.
The Shell Rock fire department received $2,500 toward the purchase of new fire service radios, while the Clarksville department received $2,000 for new bunker gear, the fire-resistant personal gear worn by firefighters.
“The upgraded radios we’ll purchase with this grant will enhance our ability to respond to life-threatening situations,” said Shell Rock Fire Chief Matt Mohn. “We appreciate our ongoing partnership with Flint Hills.”
These donations are part of Flint Hills Resources’ regular commitment to supporting emergency responders in communities where the company operates. Additionally, each summer the company sponsors firefighters from Iowa and Nebraska to attend a two-day industrial firefighting training program held at the company’s Pine Bend refinery near St. Paul, Minnesota. This past summer two Shell Rock firefighters trained with Flint Hills.
“We really appreciate the volunteer firefighters at both Shell Rock and Clarksville, and what they do for our community,” said Garland Krabbenhoft, plant manager of Flint Hills Resources’ Shell Rock plant. “We’re glad to help our first responders have the right equipment to respond to life-saving situations.”
About Flint Hills Resources, LLC
Flint Hills Resources is an industry leader in refining, chemicals, and biofuels and ingredients, with operations primarily in the Midwest and Texas. Its manufacturing capability is built upon six decades of refining experience, and the company has expanded its operations through capital projects and acquisitions worth more than $15 billion since 2002. Based in Wichita, Kansas, the company has more than 4,000 employees and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc.
Flint Hills Resources operates ethanol plants in Arthur, Fairbank, Iowa Falls, Menlo and Shell Rock, Iowa; Fairmont, Nebraska; and Camilla, Georgia. The plants have a combined annual capacity of 850 million gallons of ethanol, and produce distillers’ corn oil, distillers’ grains and NexPro® high-protein animal food additive.
The company is based in Wichita, Kansas, and its more than 4,000 employees strive to create value for customers and society. More information about the company is available at FHR.com.
