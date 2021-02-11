Flint Hills Resources announced today it has awarded a grant of $4,900 to the Shell Rock Fire Department to help the agency purchase and replace a variety of fire hoses that are used in the department’s rescue operations.
“We appreciate all of the support Flint Hills has provided over the years to help us purchase the gear we need,” Shell Rock Assistant Fire Chief Seth Klobassa said. “These gear purchases have helped us increase our firefighters safety and efficiency.”
Flint Hills Resources provides grant support to emergency responder agencies in the communities where the company operates. In addition to equipment grants, the company regularly sponsors firefighters from Iowa and Nebraska to attend a two-day industrial firefighting program held at the company’s Pine Bend refinery near St. Paul, Minnesota. In 2019, two Shell Rock firefighters attended the training.
“We are really grateful for the dedication of the Shell Rock volunteer firefighters,” said Kristin Clay, operations process leader for all six Flint Hills’ ethanol plants in Iowa and Nebraska. “Helping our first responders have the equipment they need to serve our community is gratifying to our company, and we’re happy to help.”
About Flint Hills Resources, LLC
Flint Hills Resources is an industry leader in refining, chemicals and biofuels and ingredients, with operations primarily in the Midwest and Texas. Based in Wichita, Kansas, the company has nearly 4,000 employees and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc.
Flint Hills Resources operates six ethanol plants, located in Arthur, Fairbank, Iowa Falls, Menlo and Shell Rock, Iowa; and Fairmont, Nebraska. The plants have a combined annual capacity of over 725 million gallons of ethanol, over 1.5 million tons of distillers grains and over 150,000 tons of NexPro® corn fermented protein for animal feed.
NexPro® is a registered trademark in the United States owned by Flint Hills Resources, LP and may be registered in other jurisdictions.
More information about the company is available at FHR.com.