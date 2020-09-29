Florence “Flo” Loreene Williams, 78, of Rifle, Colorado, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Colorado Veterans Living Center in Rifle, Colorado.
Flo was born September 5, 1942, in Waverly, the daughter of Oscea and Clara (Fern) Willson. She was baptized on April 18, 1943, at the Shell Rock United Methodist Church. She attended grade school in Shell Rock, and graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School. On May 11, 1962, she was united in marriage to Wayne Williams at the Community United Methodist Church in Clarksville. Flo was a homemaker as Wayne served in the U.S. Navy, and continued so when they moved back to the area following his discharge from the service.
Flo is survived by two daughters; Sherri (Rodger) Polson, of Crawford, Colorado, and Cindy (Chris) Provancher, of Denver, Colorado, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, one sister, Verna (Al) Barton. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne, grandson Brian, sisters; Gertrude Wilken and Geraldine Ruth, brothers; Harold Willson and Russell Willson.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Community United Methodist Church in Clarksville, with visitation preceding the service for one hour. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to the Colorado Veterans Living Center at Rifle and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.