Florence June Crandall, 89, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at her home from natural causes.
Florence, the daughter of Clarence M. and Agnes M. (Olson) Osmundson was born on June 28, 1931, in Spring Grove, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at Big Canoe Lutheran Church in rural Decorah. She attended the historic two room country schoolhouse in Highlandville through eighth grade and graduated from Decorah High School in 1950. On August 10, 1958, she was united into marriage to Eldon Milo Crandall at Big Canoe Lutheran Church. To this union three children were born.
From 1950 to 1960 Florence worked as the office manager and assistant to Dr. E.F. Hagen in Decorah. From 1974 until her retirement in 1993, she worked as a Ward Secretary at the Waverly Health Care Center. In August of 1983 she became a Certified Health Unit Coordinator by passing the first ever certification exam through the National Association of Health Unit Coordinators (NAHUC).
Florence is survived by her brother, Roger (Avice) Osmundson, of La Habra, California; son, Erik (DeeAnn) Crandall, of Janesville; daughter, Kristin (Ken) Sherman, of Des Moines; two grandchildren; Eldon’s son, Marshall and family, a brother-in-law, several sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Eldon, infant daughter Elise, Eldon’s son Phillip, and several brother and sisters-in-law.
Memorial services will be held at First Evangelical Free Church in Cedar Falls at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Visitation will be half hour prior and a light supper will be served after the service. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Big Canoe Cemetery in Decorah. Memorials may be directed to Big Canoe Lutheran Church in Decorah and online condolences may be made at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa, is assisting the Crandall family with arrangements.