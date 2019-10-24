Florence Mae Franzmeier, age 98, of Waverly, Iowa and formerly of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her children.
Florence was born on a farm west of Denver, Iowa, on June 11, 1921, the daughter of Alvin and Hilda (Oltrogge) Moeller. She was baptized at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver on April 5, 1936. Florence attended Jefferson #3 Country School, Denver Public School, Cedar Falls High School graduating in 1938, and then schooling to become a secretary in Waterloo, Iowa. Upon graduating from secretary school she went to work as a secretary at Rath Meat Packing in Waterloo for four and a half years. On March 21, 1946, Florence was united in marriage to Vernon Franzmeier at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo. The couple would spend their lives farming the family farm together and managing the Amoco Fertilizer Plant in Shell Rock. They retired in January of 1982.
Florence was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock and over fifty-year member of Know Your Neighbor Club. She will be remembered as a strong woman, good mother and grandmother, and faithful loving wife. Florence enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, playing cards, traveling, and spending winters in Florida.
Florence’s memory is honored by: three children, Linda (Jeff) Henley of Stout, Iowa, Steve Franzmeier of Waterloo, Iowa, and Jean Sutterfield of Longs, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Jay Franzmeier, Lisa Turnquist, Rachel Benton, Megan Hoffert, and Matthew Guillaume; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Florence was preceded in death by: her parents, her husband, two sons, Robert Franzmeier and Joseph Franzmeier; three grandsons, Landon Turpin, Keith Turpin, and Travis Henley; a sister, Darlys Fauser; two brothers; Vernon Moeller and Donald Moeller; a daughter-in-law, Jaclyn Franzmeier; and a son-in-law, Gene Sutterfield.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Kim Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family with arrangements 319-885-4321.