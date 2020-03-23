Florene Christensen, 91, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the daughter of George and Rosa (Tiedt) Leerhoff on October 28, 1928, in Jefferson Township, Butler County, Iowa. She was baptized at her home on November 25, 1928, and was confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville, on April 12, 1944. She received her grade school education from country school & graduated from Clarksville High School on May 16, 1947.
Florene attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls during the summers of 1947 and 1949. While there in 1949, she met Eldon Christensen from Nashua when her roommate set them up on a blind date. Florene and Eldon were united in marriage on June 17, 1950, at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. This marriage was blessed with one child, Duane Eldon, born January 2nd, 1963.
She began teaching in the fall of 1947 at a few local country schools around Clarksville, and in the fall of 1950, Eldon went into business as a local DX oil distributor. Florene left her teaching career in the spring of 1952 to work full time as a housewife and assist with the oil business. For the next 25 years they worked as a team, Florene handled phone orders and Eldon managed deliveries with the tank truck. Over the years they sold oil and fuel products for Diamond, DX, Sunoco, Gulf, Pro, and later as an independent dealer. Eldon died unexpectedly on the night of January 21, 1977, while on a fire call for the Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department, and Florene sold the oil business a couple of years later.
Florene was always a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. She was involved in the community with Commercial Club, Community Betterment, Bi-centennial Committee in 1975-1976, and Butler County Historical Committee. Her favorite pastimes were cooking, sewing projects, reading spiritual books, and spending time with family, especially her 4 great grandchildren.
Florene died peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, of natural causes at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Rosa, her husband Eldon, a sister-in-law, Joyce Leerhoff, a brother-in-law, Loren McEnany, a niece, Loretta Boswell, 2 nephews, Mark McEnany and Dean Wiebke, and a great nephew, Nathanial Leerhoff.
Florene is survived by her son, Duane Christensen of Waverly; two grandchildren, Lee (Jessica) Christensen of Alden, Iowa and Robyn (Jeren) Steffen of Ankeny, Iowa; and four great grandchildren, Kieser, Hattie, Matilda, and Everett.
Due to the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions, a private family only service will be held at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville with burial at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville with Pastor Charles Underwood officiating. The family plans to invite the public to a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Cards and Memorials can be sent to the Christensen Family at PO Box 223, Clarksville, IA 50619.