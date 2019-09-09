A woman from Florida has been sentenced to serve five years in an Iowa prison after pleading guilty to forging checks and attempting to steal money from an area bank.
Leann T. Chrzanowski, also known as Leann T. Greene, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Bremer County court on Aug. 30. She pled guilty on Dec. 11, 2018, admitting to a total of nine criminal counts, according to court records, in two separate cases.
Chrzanowski admitted to a total of three counts of forgery, three counts of third-degree theft and two counts of identity theft, all Class D felonies, and a single count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. The charges stem from her attempt to cash forged checks from three branches of State Bank, now known as Fidelity Bank and Trust, in Waverly and Janesville.
Chrzanowski received eight, five-year prison terms and a two-year prison term. Newell ordered the time behind bars to be served concurrently.
According to the criminal complaints, Chrzanowski entered the downtown and Fourth Street Southwest branches on Sept. 26, 2018, with a stolen driver’s license and Social Security card and had forged checks from an unidentified bank customer. She took out $5,000 total from those branches.
Later that day, she showed up at the Janesville location. At that time, bank personnel alerted Janesville police, as management sent out an alert of the previous visits. When the officer arrived, Chrzanowski appeared nervous and left the stolen IDs and checks at the teller window and exited the bank.
After she was identified through fingerprints and surveillance video, law enforcement was issued a warrant on Oct. 19, 2018, and Chrzanowski was arrested in Monroe County, Wisconsin, less than a month later.
During sentencing, Judge Newell had issued a total of $6,625 in fines, which were all suspended, but ordered Chrzanowski to pay $1,125 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges along with $7,000 in restitution to Fidelity and $1,370.74 in court costs.
Chrzanowski was ordered to serve her sentence at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville.
The Waverly Police Department was also involved with this case.