Florists across central United States will gather over 20 tons of food for those in need Nov. 9-14, 2020.
Dubbed “Caring Rose Week,” the stores are deeply discounting bouquets of one dozen roses and accepting canned goods as partial payment.
Florists in each community designate a food-distribution charity in their area. The canned goods collected are distributed to feed those within the community whom cannot otherwise meet their nutritional needs. Coming at the onset of seasonally cold weather, the program helps food-distribution programs when families begin to experience the greatest financial pressure.
The food contributed by Caring Rose Week donors is significant, not only in quantity, but in quality. Food pantries get wholesome foods not available from their traditional sources, and it goes to work in the communities where it is gathered.
Now in its 22nd year, “Caring Rose Week” has distributed over one-half million pounds of food since its inception. The concept is the brainchild of Harry Whelden, General Manager of North American Wholesale Florists in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“Almost 225 flower shops across the Great Plains are taking the time and energy to help meet this need, and I’m truly grateful,” says Whelden. “While many are buying toys and other Christmas gifts, many across America are without food.”
“National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week” sponsored by the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Student Campaign Against Hunger & Homelessness which takes place each year one week before Thanksgiving.
For more information about National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, see the National Coalition for the Homeless website: http://www.nationalhomeless.org.