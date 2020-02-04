Susan Whitson, CEO of First National Bank and President of First of Waverly Corporation was recently elected as a Class A (banker) director to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Susan will serve a three-year term and was selected by Group 3 banks.
Susan is joined by three other newly elected Board Members including Dave Habiger, President and Chief Executive Officer of J.D. Power, Linda Jojo, Executive Vice President of Technology and Chief Digital Officer for United Airlines, and Michael O’Grady, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northern Trust Corporation.
Since joining First National Bank in 1986, Susan’s roles have included: Chief Financial Officer, Loan Review and Credit Administration, Leading Operations and Technology. The First of Waverly manages $525 million in total assets and operates with seven locations in Northeast and North Central Iowa.
Susan is a graduate of Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business with an emphasis in economic analysis. She holds certificates from the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin; Commercial Lending School; and Bank Administration Institute in Loan Review. She is involved in numerous community organizations, including long term care, affordable income housing, civic, youth and faith-based organizations. She is the past Chair of the Iowa Bankers Association and is also a recipient of Northwestern Financial Review’s outstanding Women in Banking.
Directors to the Federal Reserve of Chicago are selected to represent a cross-section of the Seventh District economy, including consumers, industry, agriculture, the service sector, labor and commercial banks in various sizes. The Federal Reserve of Chicago Board has nine members. Seventh District banks that are members of the Fed System elect three bankers and three non-bankers. The Federal Reserve Board of Governors appoints three additional non-bankers and designates the board’s chair and deputy chair from among its three appointees.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago is one of 12 regional Reserve Banks that, along with the Board of Governors in Washington, D.C., make up the nation’s central bank. The Chicago Reserve Bank serves the Seventh Federal Reserve District, which encompasses the northern portions of Illinois, Indiana, southern Wisconsin, the Lower Peninsula of Michigan and the state of Iowa. In addition to participation in the formulation of monetary policy, each Reserve Bank supervises member banks and bank holding companies, provides financial services to depository institutions and the U.S. Government, and monitors economic conditions in its District.