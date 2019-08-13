Jennifer Staines, Assistant Trust Officer, First National Bank, was recently awarded the Certified Trust & Financial Advisor (CTFA) professional certification from the American Bankers Association.
“Earning the CTFA certification validates Jennifer Staines’ experience and depth of education in the wealth management industry,” said Jeff Conrey, Vice President & Trust Officer, First National Bank.
The CTFA certification is awarded to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of wealth management and trust. To qualify for the CTFA certification, individuals must have certain levels of experience and education in the trust profession, pass an exam, and agree to abide by a code of ethics. The CTFA exam covers many areas including fiduciary and trust activities, financial planning, tax law and planning, investment management and ethics.
Jennifer has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and is a recent graduate of Cannon Financial Institute’s Personal Trust School. Jennifer also volunteers for the NE Iowa Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry and is a member of Cedar Valley Hospice Friends Waverly Committee.
Financial services professionals, working through ABA, initiated the CTFA certification and seven others in order to establish meaningful standards of knowledge in specialty areas of the financial services industry. ABA Professional Certifications formally recognize those who meet these standards and meet professional continuing education and development requirements.
ABA Professional Certifications promote the highest standards of performance in the financial services industry by validating individuals’ knowledge and expertise. For more information, call 202-663-5092 or visit www.aba.com/certifications.