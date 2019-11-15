Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thanks to the Waverly Park employees for recently installing these food-oriented globes in front of the Waverly Sharing Garden. They were repurposed from another food display, and convey our focus on feeding the needy. This past growing season we grew and donated 8,413 pounds of produce from the garden and orchard, which went to area meal sites and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Stop by and took a look.

