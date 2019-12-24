If you’ve gone by the Waverly Community Sharing Gardens lately you most likely have seen five new, brilliant colored, food-oriented world globes. They represent the garden’s focus on growing and donating fresh and healthy produce for food-insecure families and area social service groups. The globes were previously part of food donation boxes located at several area food donation sites, including the Waverly Library, City Hall, and others. Thanks to the Waverly city employees and particularly, Paul Cheville, Waverly Public Grounds Superintendent, they now are repurposed and continue their attention on food donations.
The original artists who painted the globes were: Diane Peterka; Dan Hatala; Anna Mugan; Peggy Sorum Miklegaard; and Dre’ Gertken.
The Waverly Community Sharing Garden is located on 2nd St SW and 5th Ave SW. It was created from four lots ruined by the devastating 2008 Cedar River Flood. In 2010, several local groups, including members of the ELCA church synod, the City of Waverly, Bremer County Iowa State University Extension and Master Gardeners, plus others, met and created the garden for feeding the hungry. Produce grown is donated to area church meal sites, social service organizations, plus the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. In 2014, the city donated the use of another block south of the garden to develop an orchard. Today over 60 apple trees grow there.
In 2019, a total of 8,413 pounds of fresh and healthy produce was grown and donated from this project, in spite of a challenging growing season. The past three years, over 25,000 pounds have been grown and donated. This all-volunteer project is funded by grants and in-kind donations.
So the globes continue their focus of the need for feeding the hungry.