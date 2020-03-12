Area superintendents and the principal at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Waverly intend to continue instruction as usual after spring break in the wake of the continued spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
In a letter sent to parents Wednesday, Ed Klamfoth of Waverly-Shell Rock, B.J. Meaney of Janesville, Kris Meyer of St. Paul’s, Troy Heller of Tripoli, Brad Laures of Denver, Dave Larson of Wapsie Valley and Fred Matlage of Sumner-Fredericksburg explained the decision like this:
“While our overarching objective is to keep students and staff members safe, we also acknowledge that we have a social responsibility to ensure the continuity of education for our students,” the letter said. “The Bremer County Health Department has asserted that the risk to students and staff is minimal at this time and they do not believe that the current situation warrants closing.”
The letter continued:
“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our top priority. We all have procedures in place as part of our district emergency operating plan[s] to handle situations regarding the spread of illness. “
On Thursday, Bremer County Health Administrator Lindley Sharp said for the general public, who are unlikely to be exposed to the virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is low.
“The Bremer County Health Department, along with the Iowa Department of Public Health, and other public and private partners continue to prepare plans and procedures in case they should be needed,” Sharp said in a statement. “It is important for all Iowans to prepare for COVID-19 in the same way we would prepare for severe weather or other events that could disrupt normal routines.”
Iowa’s three Regents universities have moved their instruction online for a minimum of two weeks following the end of spring break through at least April 3 and Des Moines announced it would not hold classes for 17 days after the close of the day Friday through at least March 30.
However, Black Hawk County schools had distributed a similar letter to the Bremer County note to families of their districts.
It was signed by Tim Cronin of Dunkerton, Travis Fleschner of Union (La Porte City), Jane Lindaman of Waterloo, Tom Novotney of the Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, Andy Pattee of Cedar Falls, Justin Stockdale of Dike-New Hartford and Anthony Voss of Hudson.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 16 reported cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. All but one are tied to a cruise of Egypt, with 14 from Johnson County and one from Carroll County. The other case is from Pottawatomie County.
Klamfoth, W-SR superintendent, told Waverly Newspapers he and his colleagues are in close contact with the Bremer County Health Department and the Iowa Department of Public Health.
“Things can change,” said Klamfoth.