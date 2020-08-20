The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold a public open house from 5-7 p.m., Sept. 1, at Chapin Park in Tripoli, to discuss the recently completed forest wildlife stewardship plan for Upper Wapsi, Wapsi Flats, Heffernan, Miller, Sweet Marsh and Aldo Leopold wildlife areas.
“This plan will guide the future management of the forest habitats on the wildlife areas, and gathering public input is an important step in the process of developing the final management plan,” said Jason Auel, wildlife biologist for the Iowa DNR.
The DNR will have copies of the plan and associated maps available to be viewed, and staff will be available to answer questions and offer further discussions.
Those planning to attend the open house will be asked a few questions on potential exposure to COVID-19 prior to entry and are encouraged, but not required, to wear a mask. Attendance at the picnic shelter will be held to 50% of capacity. If attendance exceeds 50% capacity, the DNR will employ a one-out, one-in policy – when attendees leave, a similar number will be allowed to enter.
For those with a compromised immune system or who do not feel comfortable attending this public meeting, they may participate by reviewing the presented materials online at www.iowadnr.gov/huntinghabitatmeetings.
Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov.