Anna Gasch, a senior at the University of Northwestern, St. Paul and a Waverly native, was named defensive player of the week Monday by the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
A graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Gasch averaged 1.3 solo blocks per set last week and totaled 23 kills for the Eagles.
"The senior was dominant defensively at the net, recording six blocks in UNW's sweep over Morris to secure the UMAC playoffs #1 seed and a share of the regular season title," a press release from Tuesday said. "Gasch had 16 blocks on the week, averaging 1.33/set. She also added 23 kills (including eight against Morris with a .368 average). Gasch leads the UMAC in blocking this season."
In addition, Gasch is a graphic design major at the University of Northwestern and was academic all-conference from 2016-2018.
UNW will play Morris in the UMAC championship match at 7 p.m. Saturday at home.