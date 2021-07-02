Running basketball or football camps for hometown youth.
Signing autographs at events.
Hawking products on social media accounts.
Selling apparel on a personal website.
These activities and others were once off limits to student-athletes at NCAA member colleges and universities due to amateurism rules.
As of Thursday, however, they can now monetize their names, images and likenesses (NIL), just like their professional counterparts. Three student-athletes at different points in their intercollegiate careers who call Waverly home are excited to take advantage of it.
Austin Phyfe, a redshirt senior center on the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team, Mosai Newsom, a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman on the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, and Kenzie Roling, Waverly-Shell Rock’s all-time leading scorer on the girls’ soccer team and incoming freshman with the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s soccer squad, are all considering how to utilize their new opportunities.
Phyfe knew the issue of NIL has been talked about with the NCAA and with lawmakers at the state and federal levels for years, especially lately. He’s heard much about it in the media as the July 1 fiscal-year beginning, where 10 states’ laws on the subject took effect, but not in Iowa.
The Iowa Legislature attempted to pass bills on NIL the last two sessions, but did not pass.
“When I saw it passed, just got the notification from ESPN, it was a sense of excitement,” Phyfe told Waverly Newspapers by phone Thursday. “It’s something that is, I think, fair in a way, when you look at a lot of things.
“I was a little bit surprised that it did get passed all the way through. I’m sure there’s more rules and regulations on it. I’m sure it’s not all freedom (of choice).”
Newsom shared in his fellow Go-Hawk’s level of enthusiasm over the NCAA’s interim change in policy. He said his teammates on one of college football’s most blue-blooded programs are raring to go.
“It’s a new thing, but it’s something that’s really cool, and I think that is a great opportunity for us,” Newsom said. “It’s so many different things that we could do, and I know that me and some of my teammates have talked and brainstormed some ideas of what we can do to help ourselves out along with helping out any other businesses and companies and brands that would be willing to work with and make that connection.
“It’s a really great thing, and I’m excited to see where it goes.”
Roling, the soccer star, was in a meeting with Iowa Athletic Department officials Wednesday, she told Waverly Newspapers in a Twitter direct message, the day when the NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved the Division I Council’s recommendations.
By phone Thursday, she said the NIL allowance is a good opportunity for college players, but there are some good and bad things that could result.
“I think it’s really cool to appreciate the athletes in that way, but also there definitely needs to be some restrictions and us to be looked over,” Roling said, “because we are still representing the university.
“I think it’s a really big opportunity for athletes, I’m pretty excited about it, even though there are still gray lines that are pretty confusing about it.”
According to a news release from the NCAA, the guidelines will cover all three levels of interscholastic competition under the organization’s umbrella, not just D-I. That means even students at Wartburg College can utilize the provisions.
The following guidelines were provided under the policy for student-athletes, recruits, their parents and member schools:
Individuals can take on NIL activities that are consistent with the laws that cover them in the school’s state. In states like Iowa without an NIL law, there is no violation of NCAA rules when engaging in NIL endeavors.
Also, a professional services provider – also known as an agent – can assist student-athletes in handling their business affairs. Finally, student-athletes should report their NIL activities that are consistent with state law or school or conference regulations to their institution.
This is an interim policy established by the NCAA, as the organization had pressed the federal government to codify NIL regulations nationwide, rather than have 50 separate sets of rules. The rules enacted Thursday will remain until either Congress passes a law covering it or the NCAA makes a permanent policy. Schools and conferences can adopt their own requirements as well.
In the meeting within the Hawkeyes’ program, Roling said she learned many things that she would never had thought about when she first heard of the subject. She added it was “overwhelming.”
“I basically learned that the university always wants to do what’s best for the athletes,” she said. “They also have to protect us. Of course, they want us to make money if we can, because the reality is that a lot of athletes are on scholarship, but there’s a lot that aren’t.”
She added Iowa isn’t being selfish when it comes to its players’ entrepreneurialship. Athletic department officials also advised the students download an app that would help them track their income and expenses.
“It would also help us, when we’re compensated, we would have to do taxes with that type of money,” Roling said.
Prior to the NIL policy’s adoption, D-I and D-II schools — where applicable — would pay for the student-athletes’ tuition and fees, books and materials, living arrangements, and meals. However, there was no extra compensation to be able to, for example, go to the movies or a restaurant.
Student-athletes also were limited to using computer labs when preparing their class papers; they were unable to have their own computers provided by the university.
A separate lawsuit, Alston v. NCAA, removed the cap on education-related expenses after the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled in a former student-athlete’s favor. Now, players can get more than $5,000 in additional education-related compensation, as well as paid internships.
But NIL will allow students participating in NCAA-sanctioned sports take on money-making ventures outside of the playing arena without affecting their college eligibility.
Phyfe said the new rules will allow him and others to make some extra money during the downtime over the summer. One thing he considered was holding a basketball camp for kids.
“It could kind of get your name out there more, as well as I think it would be better and even more beneficial to the community just to be able for us, as athletes, to be able to go out and do things with the community without not knowing if we’re allowed to be doing this,” he said. “It would be clear-cut to go out there in the community and really do things.”
Newsom said the University of Nebraska-Lincoln provides the Cornhuskers a life-skills class to help prepare them for real life, including money management. He added a company has been working with Nebraska’s athletes to prepare them for this new rule.
“They’ve been giving us mini courses and classes to run through to be prepared for the money, how to handle the money and do stuff… once it (NIL) came,” he said.
Phyfe said most student-athletes under scholarship were “blessed” having the opportunities they had under the old rules, but they couldn’t “have a job.”
“Being able to make some extra money on the side and use our own name and things like that, I think it will really help to be able to do things that college kids want to do,” he said.
Newsom, like Phyfe, has thought about running camps around the Cedar Valley with other collegiate players he knows in the area, along with others in Nebraska with his Husker teammates.
“That would be really cool,” Newsom said.
Roling wasn’t sure what she would do.
“I was going to wait until I got on campus and take the one-step-at-a-time thing,” she said. “Get on campus, start being with the team, kind of get it all figured out. Maybe after that, I’ll start thinking about it a little more.”
When asked about the possibility to work with her father, Brad, at Roling Motors in some capacity, she said they discussed it briefly, but they’re unsure how that would go.
“I think it would be cool, yes, but I don’t know if I want to combine family and college and that sort of thing,” Roling said.
All three believed that NIL might increase their exposure for professional opportunities in their sport, whether it be the NFL for Newsom; the NBA, G League or overseas basketball leagues for Phyfe; or the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and the NWSL or European leagues like the English FA Women’s Super League for Roling.
“It will help us get used to managing endorsement deals and people reaching out, helping us,” Newsom said, “and it would help us get some more publicity. It will get our name more out there. It will definitely help out, 100%.”
Phyfe hadn’t thought too much into his pro prospects but going into the pros is always a dream of his. His father, Steve, played overseas for a few years after he graduated from UNI and was a member of the Panthers’ first NCAA tournament team at the Division I level in 1990.
“Social media is such a big thing nowadays,” Phyfe said. “I might try to get some ideas there and see where it could take me that I would be able to grow my name a little bit of having this new rule.”
Roling always thought about playing pro soccer, but she wants to see how things pan out over the next several years physically. She had conversations with her coaches with Iowa Rush Soccer Club about that possibility.
“I think it would be awesome to continue the sport after college and kind of do what I love as a job,” she said. “This is a great way to get my name out there.”