On Tuesday evening, former governor and the longest serving Secretary of Agriculture in U.S. history, Tom Vilsack, officially endorsed Pam Egli for the Iowa State Senate.
“As a teacher, an Iowan, and a longtime member of her community, Pam is passionate about education, access to healthcare, and real economic opportunity for rural Iowa,” said Vilsack. “I believe she is well qualified and I am proud to endorse Pam Egli for the Iowa State Senate.”
“I am honored to have the support of Gov. Vilsack,” said Egli. “His service to our state and our country has been exemplary. Gov. Vilsack’s continued work with the U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Alliance demonstrates his commitment to continually improve sustainability in Iowa and our country.”
An Iowa native, Pam Egli was a public school teacher for 33 years in the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District. Pam served as the president of the local teachers association and has always been actively involved in the Waverly community.
“Iowans are looking for leaders who will listen to them and take action for their communities,” said Egli. “As a candidate, I have been having those discussions on a daily basis. As a state senator, I intend to take action on day one on critical issues such as access to education and health care, as well as improving broadband availability in rural communities.”
Egli is running in Senate District 32, which is comprised of Bremer County and portions of Buchanan, Fayette, and Black Hawk counties.