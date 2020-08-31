The Bremer County Auditor’s Office is moving is early voting from the courthouse to 124 Second St. NE.
That is the location of the former Mauer Eye Center building, as reported initially by occasional Waverly Newspapers contributor Patricia Coffie in the Aug. 25 Bremer County Independent’s opinion page.
Early voting begins Oct. 5 and runs until Nov. 2. It will be available during normal office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except for the Friday, Saturday and Monday prior to the election, where there would be extended hours.
Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf said the move is expected to minimize traffic inside of the courthouse. In previous elections, voters could cast their ballots either inside the auditor’s office or down the hall in the conference room next to the treasurer’s office.
“The treasurer’s office is the busiest — except, perhaps, the Clerk of Court’s office upstairs,” Wolf said. “The traffic is busy enough with people in close proximity and going through each other’s paths.
“Rather than to have them to come in here (to the courthouse) and go to our conference room, we thought we’d better find a different location. We’ve used the garage for the primary election, but it was not ideal.”
She said 38 voters used the courthouse garage for the June 2 primary, but she expects more to be voting early in-person for the general election.
Wolf said a “paid, trained” worker will be in the Mauer building to administer the early balloting, either an auditor’s office staff member or poll worker.
“It’d be the same as if we had it in the meeting room here at the courthouse,” she said. “We’re going to do it the same way, just in a different location to social distance.”
The process to vote early in-person is similar to doing it on Nov. 3 at the auditor’s office. The voter would check in using their driver’s license, non-operator ID or state-issued voter ID PIN card, receive the ballot, mark it, and then seal it in a security envelope before it’s dropped into a box.
With 63 days until the election, Wolf expects the process will perform just like every other one she’s run.
“I think the scrutiny gets a little more so, misunderstandings get more so, seemingly, the confusion gets more so every year,” she said. “You’d think it’d be the other way around.
“We’re going to aim for perfection.”