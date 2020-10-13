The former general manager of a once iconic hotel in Waverly will host a reunion of employees on Thursday.
Mark Stevenson, who once ran the Best Western Red Fox Inn, and wife Jody will hold the reunion starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Bremer Diner. They invite everyone who used to work at the hotel to come to reminisce, share stories and a few laughs.
The Best Western Red Fox Inn was once the hot spot of Northeast Iowa with a constant flow of guests coming to enjoy the indoor pool, restaurants, weddings, meetings, and everything in-between.
Almost every weekend the hotel was at capacity hosting special groups or accommodating events that were happening in the area. And horse sale filled the hotel up the entire week with guests from out of state and always happy to arrive at the Red Fox Inn.
For more information on the reunion or to RSVP, contact Jayne Kielman at 319-559-0050 or Rhonda Bleadorn via Facebook Messenger.