WAVERLY – Lisa Brinkmeyer, Emily Luensmann and Morgan Kuhrt are the 2020 inductees into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s volleyball Hall of Fame. The trio will be inducted before the Class 4A championship match at 12:30 p.m. today at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Brinkmeyer starred at Hubbard-Radcliffe from 1989-92. A four-year starter, she was a three-time all-state selection and a two-time elite all-state selection. As a senior, she guided the Rebels to the Class 1A state title match and was named captain of the all-tournament team. As a senior, she averaged 4.4 kills and 2.5 blocks with a hitting percentage of .421. Also a member of the IGHSAU Basketball Hall of Fame, Brinkmeyer played college basketball at Drake University from 1994-98 and was a starter on two NCAA women’s basketball tournament teams.
Luensmann played at Dubuque Hemsptead from 2000-04, earning all-state honors three times. She was the 2004 Class 4A Player of the Year when she averaged 5.1 assists 2.7 kills and 2.1 digs, earning captain of the 4A all-tournament team while leading the Mustangs to the Class 4A state championship. Luensmann played college volleyball at North Dakota State and was among the school’s career leaders in assists before injuries sidelined her career.
Kuhrt was a four-time all-state selection at Waverly-Shell Rock from 2008-12. She was a two-time elite all-state selection and was the Class 3A player of the year in 2012. She averaged 4.6 kills, 2.5 digs a set her senior season in leading the Go-Hawks to the 2011 Class 3A State Championship. She averaged 7.5 kills and 2 digs a set at the state tournament and was named the captain of the all-tournament team. She was also the captain of the 2009 all-tournament team when Waverly-Shell Rock won its first state volleyball championship in the school’s history. Kuhrt enjoyed a stellar collegiate career at Iowa State. She earned first team all-Big 12 honors as a junior and played on four NCAA Tournament teams for the Cyclones. She was also a four-time first team academic all-Big 12 Conference selection.