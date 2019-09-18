Taylor Bienemann wasn’t even sure she wanted to continue playing volleyball until she made a visit to Iowa Central and was introduced to head coach Sara Horn.
Once that happened, Bienemann, a former Waverly-Shell Rock standout, knew she had to become a Triton.
Bienemann is in her second season as a starter for 12th-ranked Iowa Central, helping them get out to a fast 16-1 record that includes 14 consecutive wins. She is currently averaging 10.6 assists, almost 20 digs and over an ace per set this year.
“I heard about Iowa Central through our school,” Bienemann said. “Representatives sometimes come and talk to students. I thought that it would be a really good chance for me to try and continue to do something I love as well, so I decided to visit the school. During my visit, I knew I really liked it here. When I first met Coach Horn, I knew I liked her. I got really lucky finding Iowa Central.”
As a freshman, Bienemann recorded 411 digs, including a match-high of 24. This year, she has 251 digs through 17 matches, including 39, which is the sixth-most in a single match in school history. The sophomore has also posted at least 20 digs in four other matches this year.
“I was very prepared this year compared to last year,” she said. “Deciding to play volleyball was a very last minute decision for me, and I was not prepared at all. I wasn’t expecting to play much, but I was starting as a freshman and played in every game. Even though I might have have been prepared, I had to get over that barrier real quick.
“This year has been much different, though, because I had a solid year under my belt. I feel like I know the game much better and the girls around me better, as well.”
Despite the strong start overall to the season, Bienemann admits there has been a learning curve for everyone, including herself.
“Personally, the season has had a rocky start,” she said. “With positions always switching, it’s hard to keep your confidence but the best thing you can do is continue to work hard and just know that Coach Horn will do what’s best for the team.
“As a team, I think we have the greatest group of girls. Each of us bring so many different personalities. I’m definitely known as the very energetic and bouncy player. With all the different personalities, we still mesh very well together.”
Bienemann is currently planning to transfer to the University of Northern Iowa, which would bring her closer to home. She did say that “if I were to receive any offers, I would definitely considering attending school elsewhere. I would love to continue to play volleyball.”
Regardless, she knows Iowa Central will always hold a special place in her heart.
“The program is so special to me because we can work really hard and have a hard practice and still have fun,” Bienemann said. “It’s never a dull day at practice. Coach Horn is one of the best coaches I’ve had, and our team is extremely lucky to have her. Although our defensive coach, Coach Alyssa Guarnaccia, took another position at Iowa State this year, she taught me so much in the year I was able to have with her. I learned so much from her and I will forever be grateful for the year I did have with her.”
Courtesy of Dana Becker