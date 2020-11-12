The work of University of Northern Iowa graduate Melissa Airy is currently on display in Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery.
Airy’s exhibition, “Sacred Steps,” runs through Dec. 18. A performance and gallery talk will be scheduled at a later time.
“Sacred Steps” is a visual representation of Airy’s personal experiences as a sojourner to various sacred landscapes in an attempt to understand the profound sense of purpose and awakening she encountered along the way.
Through performance, installation, video and audio, Airy translates her experiences into immersive works of art that are easily accessible to the secular world. She strives to create spaces and experiences that are a meeting ground for diverse viewers, momentarily uniting those who choose to journey together through her work.
Airy, who earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Iowa, participated in many performances and exhibitions in the Cedar Valley while working as an art educator in Waterloo. She is currently teaching at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Guests are invited to explore the show during daily hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., on the first floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center. All visitors must adhere to the college’s COVID-19 mitigation policies, which include wearing a face mask while indoors and maintaining a safe physical distance. Guests also are invited to follow the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exhibition information and gallery content. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/gallery.