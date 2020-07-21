A former Waterloo teacher was sentenced Friday to eight months in federal prison.
The defendant is to serve four months in BOP facility and four months in home confinement.
Anthony Dehl, 59, from Waterloo, received the prison term after a guilty plea to wire fraud.
In a plea agreement, Dehl admitted that from 2014 to 2019, he defrauded the Waterloo Education Association (WEA) out of $54,254.07. He withdrew most of the
money at a local casino. At the time of the fraud, Dehl was the treasurer of the WEA and concealed his scheme by submitting false treasurer reports and other yearly reports to the organization.
Dehl was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Dehl was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment and fined $4,000. Dehl was ordered to make $54,254.07 in restitution to the WEA and the defendant paid his restitution in full. Defendant must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Dehl was released on the bond previously set and is to surrender to the United States Marshal on Aug. 3, 2020.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Matthew J. Cole and investigated by FBI and the Iowa State Auditor’s Office.