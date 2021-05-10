A former Waverly resident is attempting to make a name for herself in the world of artistic gymnastics.
Annabelle Dewey, 13, will compete in the USA Gymnastics GK Hopes Championships May 21 in Indianapolis. The championships are pre-elite and one of the most prestigious competitions a gymnast under 15 can qualify for, alongside the Nastia Liukin Cup, which is nationally televised on NBC.
Annabelle lived in Waverly from 2014-2017 and began her career at Dolphin Gymnastics. Christy Dewey, Annabelle’s mother, shared that Annabelle found her love of gymnastics there. She will participate in all four events: vault, bar, beam and floor. Her favorite is floor.
The Deweys currently live in Mt. Juliette, Tennessee. Annabelle competes at two different levels: the USA Gymnastics Developmental Program (formerly known as Junior Olympics) Level 10 and Hopes Elite. Competing at the Hopes Championships is a big opportunity for her.
“I was very excited and proud to be able to go because I’ve been working very hard for the last couple of years to be able to make it,” Annabelle said.
Her family echoed this sentiment.
“We were super happy for her because I know that she works really hard and that’s what she really wants to do,” Christie said.
Seeing her daughter embrace the sport wholeheartedly makes her happy and fills her with pride.
“It’s just fun to see how much that she’s grown in such a short amount of time,” Christie said. “I mean, she’s only been doing gymnastics for about six years, and it’s cool to see her do something that she loves so much.”
As well as being so dedicated to gymnastics that she trains around 28 hours a week, Annabelle cares equally about her academic work. She’s part of a hybrid public school and homeschool program that allows her to balance her gymnastics training and academic work. She shared that she works on assignments whenever she has a spare moment — before practice, in the car and primarily on weekends.
Christie has encouraged Annabelle to stay confident and know she can do anything she puts her mind to. In turn, Annabelle has advice to other gymnasts aspiring to compete at a high level: to work hard every day and remain positive. She also emphasized believing in the process if a gymnast strives to compete at an elite competition.
“That’s a good one,” Christie agreed. “Gymnastics is not something that happens quickly. It takes a long time and a lot of training to get to that level.”
Barb Bridges, Annabelle’s grandmother and a former VP of marketing at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, describes Annabelle as energetic and humble.
“She’s just a kind little girl that is dedicated to her sport,” Bridges said.
She admittedly was unsurprised that Annabelle qualified for the Hopes championship. Bridges explained Annabelle improves quickly and possesses great competition skills.
“I just thought she had it in her to make it to the top,” she said.
Bridges watches her granddaughter compete with nervousness and excitement. She’s always impressed by Annabelle’s humility about her accomplishments and skills.
“It’s really a great thing to see that they encourage each other and share the success of each other,” Bridges said.
She’s enjoyed seeing Annabelle grow in the sport. She’d tried other sports like wrestling and softball, but gymnastics is where her passion resides.
That passion has paid off, and Bridges looks forward to watching Annabelle compete at the Hopes Championship. Annabelle can’t wait to be there.
“I’m feeling very excited,” Annabelle said. “It’s a big opportunity, and it’s the highest level of meet I can get to at my age. So, I’m very, very excited to be able to get to go.”